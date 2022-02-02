Indianapolis man pleads guilty to 2020 murder of friend

As part of the plea agreement, Ronald Collins will get a 45-year sentence.

INDIANAPOLIS — Ronald Collins pleaded guilty in the 2020 murder of James Hayden at a home on the east side of Indianapolis.

Hayden was found dead during a welfare check in July 2020. Police said he had been bound with duct tape and electrical wiring.

Witnesses told detectives that Collins had been driving around Hayden's truck and had items belonging to Hayden.

Collins admitted to investigators that he had been staying at Hayden's home and that they had been friends since he was 13 years old.