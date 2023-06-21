ISP arrests Indiana man on US 15 Most Wanted list

Joshua Smiley was placed on the U.S. Marshals Service 15 Most Wanted list last week.

AVON, Ind. — An Indiana man on the U.S. Marshals Service 15 Most Wanted list was arrested Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. at a home in Avon.

Joshua Smiley, 26, is the main suspect in an August 2021 shooting death of a 30-year-old man in Mobile, Alabama.

Smiley is also wanted for federal bond violation on a federal drug charge in Fort Wayne.

Investigators from the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force developed information over the weekend that led to Smiley's location.

Early Tuesday, members saw Smiley at a home in Avon and called additional officers for assistance and a search warrant.

ISP SWAT initiated a surround and callout with GLRFTF members maintaining the perimeter. Smiley eventually came out peacefully and was safely placed in custody, according to police.

Smiley was also convicted in 2019 for his role in a 2018 deadly shooting in Fort Wayne, receiving a five-year sentence in prison.