Justin Blake on trial for 2019 killing of Alex Jackson in Morgan County

Justin M. Blake is accused in the murder of Alexander Dashiell Jackson, 23, of Indianapolis.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — NOTE: The above video from a story on the 2020 arrests of Justin Blake and Britney Overton.

A man accused in a 2019 homicide in Morgan County is now standing trial.

Justin M. Blake is facing two charges of murder and a charge of robbery in the death of Alexander Dashiell Jackson, 23, of Indianapolis.

Police arrested Blake, along with Britney D. Overton, after a 13-month investigation into a badly decomposed body found along North Mann Road in Mooresville.

Police released an image of a shirt similar to the one the victim was wearing and ultimately identified the body as Jackson. The sheriff's office said Jackson had been shot.

In court documents, Overton's sister said Britney was upset with Jackson for allegedly stealing money from her. During the investigation, one of the people police were talking to called Overton and she told them she didn't know anything but heard Jackson was dead.

David Good, Jackson's father, who lives in Springfield, Illinois, spoke with 13News at the time of the arrests.

"Britney was a really, really close friend to Alex," Good said. "How do you do that to somebody that you were friends with? And I don't understand how you leave him out there for the animals. He had no flesh left on him."

In the court documents, Blake's grandmother told police that Blake told her he had killed a man. Blake allegedly said he thought the man was going to kill him, so he instead shot the man five times. He then showed his grandmother a news story about Jackson's body being found.

Court records also show Overton allegedly tried to get a gun just days before Jackson's murder and removed him as a Facebook friend just minutes after police believe Jackson was killed. Overton's DNA was also found on a key ring investigators found along with Jackson's DNA. Police checking her cellphone found that it connected with a tower a half-mile from the crime scene on the day police suspect Jackson was killed.

"He had so many dreams, so it's just not real that I am not going to be able to call him at 3 o'clock in the morning," Jackson's best friend, Ashton Manson, said at the time. "When I first realized that this was Alex, I just felt numb I just kind of sat there and was like 'Alex is dead. He is dead.'"

The prosecutor's office is charging Overton with one count of murder and one count of robbery.