Man on scooter hit, killed by vehicle on Indy's far west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating the death of a man hit and killed by a vehicle on the far west side of Indianapolis Wednesday.

The adult male was struck around 9 p.m. Wednesday on West Washington Street at New Haven Drive north of Indianapolis International Airport. Police say the victim was riding a Lime scooter when they were struck by an unknown vehicle.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video recorded in the area, but say there were no witnesses to the crash.