Man on scooter hit, killed by vehicle on Indy's far west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating the death of a man hit and killed by a vehicle on the far west side of Indianapolis Wednesday.
The adult male was struck around 9 p.m. Wednesday on West Washington Street at New Haven Drive north of Indianapolis International Airport. Police say the victim was riding a Lime scooter when they were struck by an unknown vehicle.
Investigators are reviewing surveillance video recorded in the area, but say there were no witnesses to the crash.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released and the investigation is ongoing.