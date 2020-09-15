Man killed in northeast Indianapolis shooting

Police say a man in his mid-20s was shot at an apartment complex near 42nd & Post late Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a fatal shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Hampshire Court around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Police say a man in his mid-20s was shot multiple times at an apartment complex and was driven to the intersection of E. 42nd Street and N. Post Road.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries.