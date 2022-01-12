Man killed in Wayne County shooting

Deputies went to a shooting on Treaty Line Road, south of Hagerstown, at around 3 p.m. They arrived to find 39-year-old Thomas Pierce dead.

Deputies were called to the area around 3 p.m. on a report of a shooting. They arrived to find a man, identified as 39-year-old Thomas Pierce, who had been shot and killed.

Indiana State Police and Wayne County deputies are investigating the shooting.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident where both Pierce and the person who shot him knew each other.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said the shooting doesn't appear to be random and that there is no known threat to the community at this time.