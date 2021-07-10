Man killed in shooting on Indy's east side

Police are looking into a death investigation turned homicide that happened in the 9400 block of E. 25th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a homicide that happened on the east side of Indianapolis Friday, July 9.

Police were called to the 9400 block of E. 25th Street just after 7 p.m. for a death investigation.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man who had injuries consistent with possible trauma. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Just after this homicide detectives responded to start an investigation.

An autopsy later determined the man had died from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s). Metro police said the man's name is being withheld pending notification of his family.