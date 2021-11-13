Man killed in northwest side hit-and-run

Police say the hit-and-run happened near the intersection of North High School Road and West 46th Street, just east of Interstate 465, at around 7:30 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a northwest Indianapolis hit-and-run that killed a man Saturday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of North High School Road and West 46th Street, just east of Interstate 465, at around 7:30 p.m.

Officers were told there had been a hit and run crash, according to a police report. An IMPD spokesman confirmed the crash was fatal.

IMPD's certified accident investigators went to the scene of the crash to investigate. At the time of publishing, police have not released any vehicle descriptions or if they have any suspects.