Marion man killed in hit-and-run crash on Interstate 69

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A Marion man died after being hit on a bike on Interstate 69 in Grant County Friday morning. Police said 20-year-old Michael Nash was riding southbound on I-69 around 1:30 a.m. when he was hit by a semi.
Investigators said Nash was thrown into the median. Police were called around 8 a.m. Friday on a report of someone laying in the median. Troopers arrived to find Nash dead.
Police said the semi that hit Nash left the scene.
Anyone with information about this case should contact the Indiana State Police at 1-800-382-0689.
