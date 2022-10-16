Man dead after shooting on Indy's west side

The incident happened Sunday in the 6300 block of West 34th Street, near North High School Road, around 3:15 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday morning on the city's west side.

Police responded to a report of a person shot Oct. 16 in the 6300 block of West 34th Street, near North High School Road, around 3:15 a.m.

When they arrived, police found a man who had been shot.

The victim was initially listed in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Police have not shared information about a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.