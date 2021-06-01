Man in critical condition after shooting on Indy's east side

Police said a man was shot Tuesday morning near New York and Oxford streets.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning.

Police said the man was shot around 10:15 a.m. near East New York and North Oxford streets.

Medics transported the man to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released any suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.