IMPD investigates man killed in west side hit-and-run incident

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died after being hit by a car on Indy’s west side Monday morning.
Police said the man and the person who hit him possibly know each other. They consider the hit-and-run an intentional act and are investigating it as a homicide.
The crash happened around 9 a.m. near 11th and Centennial streets just east of Tibbs Avenue.
Police said a white bumper was found at the crash scene.
Medics transported the man to IU Health Methodist Hospital with serious injuries and in critical condition, but he did not survive.
Police have not shared the victim's name or a description of the vehicle that struck him.