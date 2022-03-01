IMPD investigates man killed in west side hit-and-run incident

Police said the crash happened near 11th and Centennial streets around 9 a.m. Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died after being hit by a car on Indy’s west side Monday morning.

Police said the man and the person who hit him possibly know each other. They consider the hit-and-run an intentional act and are investigating it as a homicide.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. near 11th and Centennial streets just east of Tibbs Avenue.

Police said a white bumper was found at the crash scene.

Medics transported the man to IU Health Methodist Hospital with serious injuries and in critical condition, but he did not survive.