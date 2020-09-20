Man in critical condition after early morning shooting on Indy's east side

Police found the man shot on Long Wharf Square in an apartment complex off 38th St. near Mitthoeffer Rd.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an overnight shooting in the Spanish Oaks Apartments off 38th St. that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.

Police responded to Long Wharf Square east of Mitthoeffer Road just after 2 a.m. when residents called 911 after they found the man, who has not been identified, shot outside an apartment building.

Police say the victim was alert before he was taken away in an ambulance.

Detectives have not released any information on what led to the shooting or any suspects in the case.