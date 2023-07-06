IMPD: Man found with traumatic injuries on near north side dies

Officers responded to the area of North Capitol Avenue and West 32nd Street on June 1.

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD investigation is underway after a man found with traumatic injuries on Indianapolis' near north side died at a local hospital.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, IMPD officers responded to the 3200 block of North Capitol Avenue, near West 32nd Street, for a report of a person battered.

There they located a man, later identified as 61-year-old Jeffery Davis, who had suffered traumatic injuries. Davis was taken in critical condition to a local hospital, where he passed away from his injuries.

Homicide detectives began an investigation into the incident. No further information on the circumstances of Davis' death has been provided by police.