Man sentenced in attempted murder of IMPD officer in 2019

William Allen was found guilty of attempted murder in the shooting of IMPD Officer Eric Rosenbaum.

INDIANAPOLIS — William Allen was found guilty of attempted murder in the shooting of an IMPD officer in 2019. The shooting happened as Officer Eric Rosenbaum was arresting Allen for shoplifting.

It happened May 5, 2019 at a Lowe's store in the 2300 block of Post Road. Allen ran from the store and was found in a nearby neighborhood by Rosenbaum.

Allen began struggling with Rosenbaum and dislocated the officer's arm. He then gouged the officer's eyes. He then started punching the officer and told him, "You're going to die tonight."

Allen then took the officer's gun and shot him in the thigh. Next, Allen pointed the gun at the officer's head, but Rosenbaum was able to grab it and get the gun back.

Allen ran and other officers found him between two buildings in the yard where Rosenbaum was shot.

Allen was sentenced to 25 years, with 20 years to be served in the Indiana Department of Correction, five years suspended and one year to be served on probation.

In a separate case, Allen pleaded guilty to corrupt business influence for a series of retail thefts from January 2019 through April 2019.

IMPD timeline of events leading up to shooting

7:03 p.m. - Caller states she is currently in the Lowe's parking lot located at 8801 E. 25th St., blocking someone in who just stole items from Lowes. Caller stated the suspect is driving a silver or tan Saturn. Caller describes the suspect as a white male wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

7:06 p.m. - Same caller stating the suspect is now running on foot toward the back of a nearby hotel and Steak 'n Shake restaurant.

7:08 p.m. - Officers arrive on scene, caller disconnects.

7:10 p.m. - Shopping cart containing items from Lowe's is found abandoned. Suspect vehicle, a tan Saturn, is found in the nearby Cracker Barrel parking lot.

7:12 p.m. - Officer advises he possibly has the suspect on Morningstar.

7:12 p.m. - Officer advises he has a resistor.

7:15 p.m. - Officer advises he has been shot.

7:17 p.m. - Confirmed the officer has been shot.

7:18 p.m. - Officer shot at 2400 of block Galaxy Lane.

7:18 p.m. - Code one called.

7:19 p.m. - Officer being transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

7:22 p.m. - B201 established incident command on Galaxy.

7:23 p.m. - Injured officer arrives at Eskenazi Hospital.

7:32 p.m. - One Suspect in custody.

7:32 p.m. - Medic requested for a K-9 bite.

7:38 p.m. - 2400 block of Galaxy Lane is where the suspect apprehension occurred.

7:40 p.m. - Perimeter being collapsed from 25th to 30th Street, SWAT page to disregard sent.

7:44 p.m. - Incident Command being staged at 25th and Galaxy.

8:07 p.m. - Media staging 25th and Galaxy.

8:33 p.m. - Collapsing perimeter, anyone not on scene at Lowe's or 25th and Galaxy can go back in service.

8:53 p.m. - Tow truck requested for suspect vehicle.

9:06 p.m. - Suspect being transported to homicide office.

9:07 p.m. - Breaking down to the inner perimeter, channels being brought back for normal radio traffic.