Guilty verdict for man in 2018 deadly shooting on south side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Allen Fender has been convicted of murder for the December 2018 deadly shooting of David Smith.

The verdict came after a three-day jury trial.

Smith was found shot in a home in the 3200 block of South Oxford Street. He later died at the hospital.

According to prosecutors, Fender confronted Smith in the home and shot him in the chest. Fender then ran and got into a maroon Hyundai Elanta that was parked in the driveway.

Two witnesses, who were driving in the neighborhood, saw the maroon car drive away from the home and got the license plate number. With that information, detectives were able to identify Fender as a suspect. Other witnesses then confirmed Fender was the one who shot and killed Smith.

"This senseless murder was solved by community members taking action, further illustrating just how impactful witness cooperation can be to violent crime investigations and ensuring justice for victims," Prosecutor Mears stated. "It is my hope that we can all find the courage to stand up for our neighbors, as was done for Mr. Smith."