Indianapolis man convicted of murder in 2021 shooting on city's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been found guilty of murder for his role in the shooting death of another man on the near east side of Indianapolis in April 2021.

Marcus Dalton was convicted Friday, after a three week jury trial, of killing 22-year-old Demetri Swann.

Dalton was also convicted of carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor.

The shooting happened April 14, 2021, in an alley near Ninth and Tuxedo streets around 9:30 p.m. The Marion County Coroner's Office pronounced Swann dead at the scene.

IMPD officers later said they found surveillance footage capturing sounds of gunfire and two suspects walking away from the alley. The video also showed the suspects leaving the scene in a black vehicle.

As officers spoke with a nearby resident, Dalton walked out of the house. He matched the description of one of the suspects and was taken into custody.

Officials later said Dalton chased, shot and killed Swann after trying to rob him.