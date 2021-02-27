Man found dead in vehicle on the south side early Saturday morning

IMPD officers were called to the 7100 block of Orinoco Avenue on a report of a person passed out in a vehicle, who was possibly involved in a crash.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle on the south side early Saturday morning.

Just before 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 27, IMPD Southeast District officers were called to the 7100 block of Orinoco Avenue on a report of a person passed out in a vehicle, who was possibly involved in a crash.

When officers arrived, they found a male who they believed to be an adult with a gunshot wound(s).

The victim was pronounced dead on scene by IEMS.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin the investigation. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to assist in identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will be assisting and will determine the exact manner and cause of death. The victim's identity has not yet been released.