Man found dead in field after Delaware County hit-and-run crash

First responders found the man unconscious in the field about 20 feet away from the road, just south of State Road 28 on County Road 600 West.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway in Delaware County after a victim of a hit-and-run was found dead near a county road Wednesday.

Shortly after 8 a.m., Delaware County deputies were called to a report of a "man down" in a field near State Road 28 and County Road 600 West. That's about 10 miles northwest of Muncie city center and 60 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis.

First responders found the man unconscious in the field about 20 feet away from the road, just south of State Road 28 on County Road 600 West.

Investigators say the man was hit by a vehicle and died as a result of his injuries.

The man has not been identified by authorities.

Deputies were able to locate a potential suspect who hit the pedestrian and are interviewing persons of interest, according to Chief Deputy Jeff Stanley.