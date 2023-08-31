Man found dead following shooting on Indianapolis' near northeast side

Officers responded to the area of East 34th Street and Baltimore Avenue around 2:40 a.m. Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was found dead following a shooting on Indianapolis' near northeast side early Thursday.

Around 2:40 a.m., officers responded to the area of East 34th Street and Baltimore Avenue, in the Meadows neighborhood, after a caller reported they drove up on a person who was down on the side of the road.

At the scene, officers located a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer told 13News.

As of early Thursday, police had not determined the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

The man was found near moped-type vehicle he was believed to have been driving, Weilhammer said, though detectives do not believe he was struck by a vehicle.