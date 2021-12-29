Man found dead following early morning crash on Indy's northeast side

The vehicle crashed on Keystone Avenue, near 38th Street, around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in his car following a crash on Indianapolis' northeast side Wednesday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 3900 block of North Keystone Avenue, near 38th Street, shortly after 4 a.m. for a report of an accident. Officers found a man unresponsive with non-disclosed trauma.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded and began an investigation. The Marion County Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death and release the name of the victim.