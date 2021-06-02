Man formally charged in killings of Fort Wayne woman, 3 young children

Cohen B. Hancz-Barron is accused of murdering a mother, her two sons ages 5 and 3, and her 2-year-old daughter in Fort Wayne.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A man accused of killing a woman and her three young children in a northeastern Indiana home has been formally charged with four counts of murder in last week's slayings.

Allen County prosecutors filed charges Tuesday against 21-year-old Cohen B. Hancz-Barron, who had been held on preliminary murder counts since his June 2 arrest.

Hancz-Barron's arrest concluded a statewide manhunt that began earlier in the day when police found the bodies of a mother and her children in their Fort Wayne home.

The children and woman were found just before 11 a.m. Wednesday when police were called to the 2900 block of Gay Street for an unknown problem.

Inside the home, police said they found the bodies of 26-year-old Sarah Nicole Zent, her 5-year-old son, Carter Matthew Zent; 3-year-old son, Ashton Duwayne Zent; and 2-year-old daughter, Aubree Christine Zent.

A coroner found that all four had died of stab wounds and Zent had also been strangled. Fort Wayne Police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Webb described the scene in the home as "gruesome."

Hancz-Barron was identified as the suspect and later arrested at an apartment complex in Lafayette, according to a report from WPTA-TV. He was arrested as part of a joint effort between the Fort Wayne Police Department and Indiana State Police.