Man flown to Indianapolis hospital after Randolph County shooting; suspect arrested

The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. Monday just south of Farmland, Indiana.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A suspect was arrested after a shooting that seriously injured a man in Randolph County Monday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m. Sept. 4, first responders were called to the 8000 block of West Windsor Road, south of Farmland near the intersection of State Roads 1 and 32, for a report of a person shot.

Officers located a 61-year-old man who had been shot twice, who was flown to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, the Randolph County sheriff said in a statement.

After an investigation, a 60-year-old Farmland, Indiana, man was arrested on preliminary charges of attempted murder and pointing a firearm.

The suspect was taken to the Randolph County Jail, and his initial bond was set at $50,000, the sheriff said.