x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man flown to Indianapolis hospital after Randolph County shooting; suspect arrested

The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. Monday just south of Farmland, Indiana.
Credit: Adobe Stock/vmargineanu

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A suspect was arrested after a shooting that seriously injured a man in Randolph County Monday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m. Sept. 4, first responders were called to the 8000 block of West Windsor Road, south of Farmland near the intersection of State Roads 1 and 32, for a report of a person shot.

Officers located a 61-year-old man who had been shot twice, who was flown to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, the Randolph County sheriff said in a statement.

After an investigation, a 60-year-old Farmland, Indiana, man was arrested on preliminary charges of attempted murder and pointing a firearm.

The suspect was taken to the Randolph County Jail, and his initial bond was set at $50,000, the sheriff said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

IMPD investigating after man found dead with gunshot wound on northwest side

Before You Leave, Check This Out