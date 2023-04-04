Man faces intimidation with a weapon charges after allegedly flashing AK-47 at hotel valet

A valet told police when he approached a group of people in a car to see if they were checking in, they showed him an AK-47 rifle.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man faces an intimidation with a deadly weapons charge after officers said he waved it at a hotel valet attendant in Indianapolis.

On Monday around 1 p.m., IMPD officers went to the Hotel Indy on East Washington Street on reports of a person armed.

A gray Ford Fusion reportedly in the area was occupied by four people who allegedly flashed a gun at the valet attendant, and then drove away and parked on South Delaware.

Officers found the Ford Fusion with an expired Indiana license plate parked on the street, and found three people inside. There was no driver in the vehicle at the time, IMPD reported.

When an officer approached the driver's side of the vehicle, he told the occupants they were there because a firearm had been seen in that car. He then asked if there were any guns in the car.

At that point, the officer noticed a brown blanket sitting over the right leg of the front seat passenger, and an "unnaturally straight line of an item under the blanket", according to court documents.

They said that there were no guns in the car, but also refused to lift up the blanket to show him what was underneath. The passenger started to move around then drew his own firearm. He told people to put their hands up.

The officer then drew his weapon and told the occupants to put their hands up. They complied, and officers asked again if there was a gun in the car.

The passengers then admitted there was, and officers recovered a Pioneer Arms AK47 rifle.

Police claim one passenger, Rashawn Smith, had to be pulled out of the car. Two other passengers, Juniaya Hampton and Ky'Waun Smith, were also detained at the scene.

Officers also retrieved a Glock 9mm handgun from a small backpack. They later connected with a witness, who worked as a valet for Hotel Indy, who said he approached the Ford Fusion car with those same occupants earlier in the night.

He told police when he approached the car from the driver's side, and asked if they were checking in, he was threatened. The front passenger had a weapon on his lap, uncovered it and told the valet, "We're going to sit here for a little bit if that's okay with you!"

Officers later found Smith had a warrant out of Johnson County for a probation violation warrant for criminal confinement with moderate bodily injury.