Man extradited from Ecuador to Colorado on 126 sex assault charges

Peter Robert Dettmer, 69, is the second person to be extradited from Ecuador to the U.S. in the last 27 years, the First Judicial District Attorney's Office said.

GOLDEN, Colo. — A man was extradited to Colorado from Ecuador on 126 sexual assault charges, the First Judicial District Attorney's Office said on Tuesday.

Peter Robert Dettmer, 69, was arrested in Cuenca, Ecuador by the FBI on April 27 on charges stemming from a 2016 case in Golden.

Dettmer faces the following charges, according to the district attorney's office:

63 counts of sexual assault – victim helpless

62 counts of sexual assault – victim incapable

One count of sexual assault – victim incapable due to force, drugs or other

An advisement hearing is scheduled for Dec. 1, and the DA's office said it will not release any additional information or comment on the case due to Colorado Supreme Court attorney regulations.

Dettmer's extradition is the second from Ecuador in the last 27 years, according to the district attorney's office.

The U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs and the U.S. Department of State also assisted with the arrest.

