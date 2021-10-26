Man dies in fight on northwest side of Indianapolis

Metro police say the man was fighting with a woman on Clifton Street when he collapsed and later died.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a fight with a woman on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Metro police responded to the fight in the 2900 block of Clifton Street Tuesday. According to an IMPD spokesperson, the man and woman were fighting in the street when the man collapsed.

Officers arriving on the scene found the man, who was sent to the hospital, where he later died.

The man's name and age have not been released and police said there was no prior relationship between the man and woman.

Metro police are investigating the incident at a homicide, the 230th in the city this year.