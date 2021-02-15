Man dies from injuries after January shooting on northeast side

A 22-year-old woman had already been arrested for attempted murder in the case. The victim died Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died from his injuries after a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis last month.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 24. near East 42nd Street and Arlington Avenue. Police responded to a person shot and when they arrived, they found 23-year-old Jesus Medrano. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said he died of his injuries Sunday.

Police previously arrested 22-year-old Imane McRae for the shooting, and the Marion County Prosecutor's Office filed an attempted murder charge against her.

McRae had an initial hearing on that charge on Jan. 28. She was released from the Marion County Jail Feb. 1.

The Marion County prosecutor will review the case and decide on final charges.