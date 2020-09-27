IMPD is investigating what led to a man being found shot in a vehicle that was involved in a crash.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was found shot after being involved in a crash.

Just after 10:10 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to East 38th Street and N. College Avenue on a crash report.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound that was involved in the crash.

The man was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries shortly after his arrival to the hospital.

Preliminary investigation leads detectives to believe the victim received his injuries prior to the crash.

The incident is still under investigation. The victim's identity has not yet been released.