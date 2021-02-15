Man dies after being found with gunshot wound to the head on Indy's near east side

The male victim was found shot on Friday, Feb. 12 and later died of his injuries on Feb. 14.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died after being shot in the head on the city's near east side.

IMPD East District officers were called to the 900 block of North Tuxedo Street, near 10th Street and North Rural Street, around noon on Friday, Feb. 12 on a report of a person down.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male who was unconscious with an injury to his head.

The victim was transported to Methodist Hospital in critical condition. Doctors at Methodist determined the injuries to be consistent with a gunshot wound.

On Feb. 14, the man died from his injuries.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will be assisting and will determine the exact manner and cause of death. The victim's name has not yet been released.