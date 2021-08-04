Man dies 2 weeks after near northeast side shooting

Anthony Sterling, 61, was shot on Tuesday, July 20 and dropped off at the Indianapolis Fire Department fire station on Sherman Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Tuesday, exactly two weeks after he was injured in a shooting on the near northeast side of the city and dropped off at the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Anthony Sterling, 61, was shot on Tuesday, July 20. Police were initially called to the 3400 block of N. Temple on a report of shots fired.

Not long after this, Sterling, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, was dropped off at the IFD fire station on Sherman Drive. Medics took Sterling to Methodist Hospital for treatment.

He stayed at the hospital receiving treatment until Tuesday, Aug. 3, when he died from his injuries.

IMPD Aggravated Assault Detectives will be working with IMPD Homicide detectives to investigate the shooting and Sterling's subsequent death.