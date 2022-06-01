Man dead in stabbing on Indy's east side

Police found a man with stab wounds inside a liquor store in the 4200 block of East New York Street, near North Sherman Drive, around 12:20 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after being stabbed Wednesday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis.

IMPD responded to a report of a person stabbed in the 4200 block of East New York Street, near North Sherman Drive, around 12:20 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a man inside a liquor store with stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Police have not shared any information about a suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.