Man dead after being shot on Indy's east side

The incident happened Thursday shortly after 6 p.m. near East 42nd Street and North Mitthoefer Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on the city's east side Thursday evening.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 4300 block of Stouffer Lane, near East 42nd Street and North Mitthoefer Road, shortly after 6 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a man who was shot. Medics took him to a local hospital in critical condition, but he died from his injuries Friday.

The Marion County Coroner's Office has not shared the victim's identity and cause of death at this time.

Police have not released any information about a suspect or motive.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Christopher Higgins at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Christopher.Higgins@indy.gov.