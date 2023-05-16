Man dead from 'self-inflicted' gun shot wound after officer-involved shooting in Anderson

Police said the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shots were exchanged, but that they are still investigating.

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Shots reportedly rang out at an Anderson motel room when Madison County deputies tried to serve warrants to two people on Tuesday morning.

Madison County deputies said they went to the Motel 6 at 2205 E. 59th Street around 10:30 a.m. to serve the warrants.

Police said the door to an unspecified room number was opened by the female with warrants, who was then taken to the hallway.

When deputies confronted a man lying in bed, they claim he pulled a handgun and fired at the deputy who returned fire as he retreated.

It is not believed that any of the shots fired struck the officer or suspect.

An Anderson Police Department SWAT team reportedly assisted and found a male suspect in the bathroom. Police claimed he appeared to be deceased "from what appears [sic] to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

While police do not believe any of the rounds fired hit the officer or suspect, the incident remains under investigation, according to the Madison County Police Department.