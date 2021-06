Police said the stabbing happened early Tuesday morning at the Quail Run Apartments.

A man is dead after an early morning stabbing in Columbus.

Police said officers responded to the Quail Run Apartments around 6 a.m. Tuesday on a reported stabbing.

Officers located a man with multiple stab wounds.

Medics transported the man to a Columbus Regional Hospital where he died.

Detectives arrested 19-year-old Daniel J. Denny on a preliminary charge of murder.