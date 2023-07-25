Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Terre Haute

The man, who has not yet been identified, allegedly threatened employees at a storage building and pointed a handgun at police.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A man died from injuries sustained in an officer-involved shooting after Terre Haute police reported he threatened employees in a storage building, engaged negotiators for more than two hours and allegedly pointed a firearm at officers Tuesday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

Around 7 a.m. on July 25, Terre Haute police officers responded to the 1300 block of Fruitridge Avenue, near Maple Avenue, on a report of a man in a storage building who was making verbal threats and pointing a firearm at employees.

Upon finding the suspect in a storage building and seeing that the suspect did have a handgun, officers began "giving loud verbal commands for the suspect to put down the weapon and exit the building," according to police.

The suspect allegedly did not comply, and a perimeter was established around the storage building.

The Terre Haute Police Department Special Response Team and negotiators then responded to the scene, although negotiators trying to make contact with the suspect for approximately two hours were unsuccessful.

Police said the suspect then exited the building on the south side and then pointed a firearm toward officers.

Two officers gave verbal commands for the suspect to drop the firearm, according to police, but the "commands were disregarded."

Both officers then fired their police-issued weapons at the subject, resulting in the subject being shot.

Police provided medical assistance to the suspect at the scene before the was taken to a hospital in Terre Haute, where he died from his injuries.

An autopsy has been scheduled by the Vigo County Coroner’s Office, who will also identify him.

The two officers from the Terre Haute Police Department involved in firing their weapons have been placed on administrative leave, per department protocol.