Man critically wounded in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.
The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of N. Denny Street.
Officers arrived on the scene and found a 32-year-old man in a car, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police pulled him from the car and began performing life-saving procedures.
The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
There is no information at this time about a motive or potential suspect in the shooting.