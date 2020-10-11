x
Man critically wounded in east Indianapolis shooting

Officers arrived on the scene and found a 32-year-old man in a car, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
An IMPD car sits at the scene of a shooting on N. Denny Street on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of N. Denny Street. 

Officers arrived on the scene and found a 32-year-old man in a car, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police pulled him from the car and began performing life-saving procedures.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

There is no information at this time about a motive or potential suspect in the shooting.

