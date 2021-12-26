Man critically wounded in Castleton shooting

The shooting happened a little after 3 a.m. Sunday morning in the 8200 block of Center Run Drive, north of East 82nd Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting in Castleton that left one person critically wounded.

Officers were called to the 8200 block of Center Run Drive, north of East 82nd Street, on a report of a person shot, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

When officers arrived a little after 3 a.m., they found a man who had been shot. IMPD said he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

IMPD has launched an investigation into the shooting. At the time of publishing, investigators had not yet released further details about what led up to the shooting.

With just five days left in the year, city leaders and lawmakers are beginning to set their sights on 2022 and how to curb the record-breaking amount of violence that has afflicted the city over the last year.

At the statehouse, Marion County's Republican senators announced a package of bills aimed at curbing crime.

They detailed a total of five bills that address some of the things community leaders and the police union have been complaining about.

Senate Bill 6 would reduce the number of violent offenders released on bail by requiring courts to review arrest warrants before release, holding open bail hearings and requiring the arrestee to pay the full minimum bail amount in cash.

Senate Bill 7 would establish a Marion County crime reduction board that would allow for better collaboration between law enforcement agencies.

Senate Bill 8 would regulate charitable bail organizations by requiring they register with the Department of Insurance. This bill would also prohibit these organizations from bailing out individuals charged with a felony.