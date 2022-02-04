Jury convicts man in shooting death of woman on west side of Indianapolis

Chapman told detectives that the woman's gun went off during a struggle. An autopsy found she was shot between nine and 13 times.

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday that Ladriel Chapman has been found guilty of the June 2020 shooting death of 21-year-old Doneasha Galbreath in Indianapolis.

A jury convicted Chapman, 25, of murder after a two-day trial.

Galbreath’s body was discovered in a car parked along a road barricade in the 200 block of East Market Street in front of the City-County Building. Police found her slumped over the front passenger seat of a running vehicle with music blasting. Investigators found multiple shell casings on the vehicle's floorboard.

Approximately three hours later, Marion County Sheriff deputies notified IMPD detectives that Chapman had arrived at the Marion County Jail with blood on his clothes, stating that he needed to talk to a detective.

Chapman told detectives that he and Galbreath got into an argument in the car earlier that morning and she Galbreath pulled out a gun and was waving it at him. He told investigators when they struggled, the gun discharged on its own. An autopsy revealed that Galbreath was shot between nine and 13 times.

Chapman said he had parked the car downtown after the altercation, which took place near West 21st Street and I-465 on the west side of Indianapolis.

“Far too often, we witness the tragedy of intimate partner abuse escalate to homicide,” Mears said. “As a community, we must remain vigilant for the signs of domestic violence, and we must raise awareness of the resources that are available to those impacted.”