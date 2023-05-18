Man convicted of murder in 2021 Westlake Apartments shooting death

Before he died, Kane Baca named Corey Mirabal, 23, as the person who shot him.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County jury convicted an Indianapolis man of murder Wednesday for the 2021 shooting death of a 21-year-old man at Westlake Apartments on the west side of Indianapolis.

In the early morning hours of July 31, 2021, IMPD officers responded to an apartment on Coquina Key Drive on reports of a person shot.

Officers found Kane Baca in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

Baca was able to speak with officers before he died and indicated that Corey Mirabal, 23, was the person who shot him.

Baca's girlfriend told police that they were in her apartment when Mirabal arrived at the front door. When Baca went outside to speak with Mirabal, multiple shots were fired.

Detectives arrested Mirabal on a preliminary charge of murder shortly after the shooting.

Mirabal was convicted following a three-day jury trial.