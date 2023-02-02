Man convicted of murder in 2020 shooting death of his uncle in Beech Grove

The verdict for Sylvester Ford came after a three-day jury trial.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A man was convicted of murder in the 2020 shooting death of his uncle in Beech Grove, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday.

The verdict for Sylvester Ford came after a three-day jury trial.

On the morning of Feb. 16, 2020, Beech Grove officers responded to an apartment in the 100 block of Diplomat Court, southeast of Emerson and East Churchman avenues, for reports of a person shot.

There they located Sylvester Ford, who led them to the apartment where he said his uncle had been shot. Officers located Devon Ford in the bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, family members told police that Sylvester told them conflicting stories about what happened to Devon, the prosecutor's office said.

Sylvester later told investigators that he shot Devon three times before disposing of the gun and magazines. Officers later found a backpack with the items inside a dumpster of a fast food restaurant.