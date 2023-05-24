Man convicted in deadly shooting of uncle on Indy's north side

A jury convicted Robert Dillinger of shooting and killing his uncle on the evening of Jan. 2, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was convicted of murder in the 2021 shooting death of his uncle after a two-day jury trial, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday.

In the evening of Jan. 2, 2021, IMPD officers responded to the 2000 block of North Alabama Street, near North Delaware Street, on reports of a person shot.

Police arrived and found 72-year-old Russell Peed dead after being shot multiple times.

Peed's wife told authorities that Robert Dillinger is the one who shot Peed.

At the time of the shooting, Peed, his wife and Dillinger were the only ones in the house, according to IMPD.

She explained that she was upstairs when she heard two gunshots. As she came downstairs, she witnessed Dillinger fleeing the scene, and Peed had been shot sitting in his chair, according to police.

Witnesses also told police Dillinger had been exhibiting unstable behavior in recent weeks.