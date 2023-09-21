Man convicted of murder in 2021 deadly shooting on Indianapolis' southeast side

The shooting happened Oct. 14, 2021, in the 2400 block of St. Paul Street, near East Bradbury Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Following a two-day jury trial, a Crawfordsville man was convicted of murder in the 2021 deadly shooting of another man on Indianapolis' southeast side, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday.

Kyle Roberts was also convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2021, IMPD officers responding to a report of a person shot in the 2400 block of St. Paul Street, near East Bradbury Avenue, located 47-year-old Martin Griffin with a gunshot wound.

Griffin was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Video obtained by detectives from Roberts' room showed him enter the camera view and grab a sub-compact machine gun before an argument with another person off camera is heard, the prosecutor's office said. Roberts then returned to his room and put down the machine gun before grabbing a shotgun. A gunshot was then heard off camera.

Roberts returned to his room again and said he'd just shot Griffin, the prosecutor's office said.

“A choice to escalate a simple dispute by picking up a deadly weapon has led to an irreversible loss of life,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement. “We are proud to secure justice for Mr. Griffin and our thoughts remain with his loved ones during this difficult time.”