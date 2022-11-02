Man convicted in 2021 shooting death of woman at southeast side apartment complex

The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Lickridge Court on March 31, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been convicted of murder in the 2021 shooting death of a woman on Indianapolis' southeast side, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Wednesday.

Marco Pacheco-Aleman was convicted of murder in the death of Karen Castro-Martinez after a two-day jury trial, the prosecutor announced.

On the night of Saturday, March 13, 2021, IMPD officers responded to an apartment complex in the 4400 block of Lickridge Court, near Interstate 465 and South Sherman Drive, for reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found Castro-Martinez with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead shortly after.

A witness told police Pacheco-Aleman was heard arguing with Castro-Martinez prior to shots being fired. Pacheco-Aleman was seen after the shooting leaving the scene with the couple's child in a car.

The child was later located safely at a family member's home.

The next day, Pacheco-Aleman was found asleep in his car in Floyd County and was later arrested for murder. A 9mm bullet matching the bullet used in the shooting was found in his pocket.

“A child has now tragically lost both their parents to domestic-related homicide,” Mears said in a statement. “Our thoughts and support are with this child and the Castro-Martinez family, as we know the grief and trauma of losing a loved one does not end today.”