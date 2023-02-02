Man convicted in March 2020 homicide on northwest side

Police found 20-year-old D'Londre Calmes shot on the I-65 interstate ramp near Lafayette Road on the evening of March 22, 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office said it got a conviction in a 2020 homicide on the northwest side.

Austin Green was found guilty of murder, two counts of attempted murder and attempted battery.

Police found 20-year-old D'Londre Calmes shot on the I-65 interstate ramp near Lafayette Road on the evening of March 22, 2020. Medics pronounced Calmes dead at the scene.

Calmes' girlfriend told police there was an ongoing dispute between him and others over social media. Police learned Calmes and Green had run into each other earlier in the day at a gas station.

"A simple dispute that began online led to a string of conflicts and resulted in the tragic death of a young man. I commend the deputy prosecutors on this case for their diligence in achieving justice," said Prosecutor Ryan Mears.

Investigators found Green and an accomplice, Sincere Dupree, had chased after Calmes' car firing shots. When Calmes' car broke down and he got out to run, Green shot and killed him.

Dupree pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder in October 2022.