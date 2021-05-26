Man convicted in deadly 2018 Indianapolis bar shooting

Derek Whitt was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the death of David Ballinger.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was found guilty in a deadly shooting at an east side bar in August of 2018. Derek Whitt was convicted of voluntary manslaughter.

Video footage from the bar on English Avenue near South Sherman Drive showed Whitt's then fiancée in an argument with David Ballinger. Whitt came to the bar later in the evening and started fighting with Ballinger. Whitt then pulled a gun and shot Ballinger in the chest. Whitt stayed at the bar until police arrived.

There were multiple witnesses that saw Whitt and Ballinger fighting and told police Whitt was the one who fired the deadly shot.

Whitt is scheduled to be sentenced on June 4.