Man convicted in deadly 2018 Indianapolis bar shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was found guilty in a deadly shooting at an east side bar in August of 2018. Derek Whitt was convicted of voluntary manslaughter.
Video footage from the bar on English Avenue near South Sherman Drive showed Whitt's then fiancée in an argument with David Ballinger. Whitt came to the bar later in the evening and started fighting with Ballinger. Whitt then pulled a gun and shot Ballinger in the chest. Whitt stayed at the bar until police arrived.
There were multiple witnesses that saw Whitt and Ballinger fighting and told police Whitt was the one who fired the deadly shot.
Whitt is scheduled to be sentenced on June 4.
What other people are reading:
- Dad hopes his signs will deter random shootings near his east Indianapolis home
- New mother died in cell as jailers mocked her, now her family can't even see the child
- Beehive discovery leads to Wednesday closure of Southern Hancock County elementary school
- WATCH: Woman climbs into spider monkey exhibit at Texas zoo