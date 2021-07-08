Man convicted in 2019 double murder in Indianapolis

Shainita Caffey and Miles Cross were found shot in the area of Lafayette Road and Tibbs Avenue Aug. 5, 2019.

INDIANAPOLIS — Dwayne Lucas was convicted of two counts of murder in the 2019 shootings of Shainita Caffey and Miles Cross.

Caffey and Cross were found shot in the area of Lafayette Road and Tibbs Avenue around 3 p.m on Aug. 5. They were both taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition, but later died of their injuries.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, the victims were in their car when Lucas walked up from behind and shot Cross in the head.

Caffey ran from the car and fell. She happened to be on the phone with a utility company where she could be heard pleading multiple times with Lucas that she had a daughter before she was shot multiple times.

A witness wrote down the license plate of the vehicle Lucas took off in and police used that to track him down.

Surveillance video from nearby businesses show Lucas dropping someone off at their work in the same car used in the homicides. Video also showed that same car tailing the victims' car right before the shooting.