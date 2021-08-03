Man convicted for murder of another man he shot 6 times in Indy traffic

Keith Smith shot and killed Arnell Davis when Davis was stopped in traffic on North High School Road near West 38th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who shot another man six times in traffic before fleeing in a truck in 2018 has been convicted of murder.

Keith Smith was convicted for the September 2018 murder of Arnell Davis, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday.

Video footage from the day of the murder showed Davis stopped in traffic in Indianapolis on North High School Road near West 38th Street. That's when a Dodge Ram truck pulled up to Davis' passenger side and shot into Davis' vehicle.

Davis was on the phone with his fiancee at the time. She said Davis told her that "Keith" had shot him. She also told police that Smith had a contract of $10,000 for someone to kill Davis.

The Dodge Ram truck that was seen in the surveillance video was later found parked in front of Smith's girlfriend's home. Prosecutors said inside the truck there were fired cartridge casings matching casings from the scene. Detectives also found a paper towel used to wipe down the truck that had Smith's DNA on it. Cell phone records showed Smith was in the area of the shooting when it happened.