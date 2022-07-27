Man convicted for 2020 crash that killed man in wheelchair

Mosi Wallace was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death for the crash that killed George Williamson in January 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — A jury convicted a man for leaving the scene of a crash that killed a man in a wheelchair.

Mosi Wallace was found guilty Wednesday of leaving the scene of an accident causing death for the January 2020 crash that killed George Williamson near East 30th Street and Bolton Avenue.

Wallace was arrested about a month after the crash after investigators used pieces of the suspect vehicle found at the scene and traced them to the suspect, who allegedly took the pick-up truck back to the car lot where he had purchased it and shared the damages with the owner.

Court documents also show Wallace told his wife about the hit-and-run.

Williamson is the nephew of the owner of the Williamson Fish Market restaurant on the near northwest side of Indianapolis. His family also owned PA & MA's BAR-B-QUE.