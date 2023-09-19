Man convicted in 2021 fatal Lawrence shooting

The shooting happened Jan. 15, 2021, at a home in the 11000 block of High Grass Drive, near U.S. 36 and Sunnyside Road.

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A judge convicted an Indianapolis man for his role in a deadly shooting in Lawrence in January 2021.

Around 4 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2021, Lawrence police officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 11000 block of High Grass Drive, near U.S. 36 and Sunnyside Road.

Officers arrived and found a man, later identified as 70-year-old George Oakley, who had been shot multiple times.

Police spoke with witnesses at the scene who told them the suspect was their relative, Antawin Williams.

Detectives spoke with witnesses, who said Oakley lived at the home with his caretaker, and Williams had been staying in the basement at the time. A witness told detectives Williams came upstairs and after an argument took place, he went into Oakley's bedroom and shot him multiple times.

After a two-day court trial, a judge found Williams guilty on all counts, including murder, resisting law enforcement and carrying a handgun without a license.