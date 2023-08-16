Man charged with spraying aerosol glue onto sister's cat, attempting to light it on fire

A 30-year-old man initially told police he was subject to harassment from his family, but the family claimed he threatened to kill a cat.

FAIR OAKS, Ind. — A Fair Oaks man has been taken into custody after allegedly spraying his sister's cat with glue and trying to set it on fire, along with the family home.

30-year-old Keifer Fleming has been charged with cruelty to an animal which is a level 6 felony, along with an intimidation felony and misdemeanor intimidation charge.

Deputies were dispatched to a Fair Oaks residence in the early morning hours of Aug. 3 in response to a domestic disturbance.

While police records indicate Fleming initially told police he was the one who had been subjected to harassment and threats from his family members, the family told police a different story.

Fleming's family accused him of using an aerosol-type Gorilla glue to spray his sister's cat, and alleged he threatened to set the cat on fire and burn down the house.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, these actions were driven by his "anger towards the other family members and his desire for retaliation."

Fleming was taken into custody and was transported to the Jasper County Detention Center.